President Rivlin tells Gantz he will not extend mandate

If Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu do not sign an agreement by midnight on Monday and if the number of recommendations for each candidate does not change, the task of forming the government will return to the Knesset. Knesset members will then have 21 days to form a majority to recommend an agreed candidate to form a government, who would than have 14 days to do so. It is unclear if MK Orly Levy-Abecassis's announcement that she will recommend Netanyahu will change matters.

If both sides come to Rivlin with a request for an extension to help them come to an agreement, the president will reconsider his decision. As of Sunday, Netanyahu had not confirmed to Rivlin that the parties were close to signing an agreement to form a unity government.

President Reuven Rivlin told Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on Sunday that "under the existing circumstances" no extension to the mandate to form a government will be granted to Gantz.