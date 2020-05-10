Court: Netanyahu trial will not be aired live



The Jerusalem District Court ruled on Sunday that the trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for bribery on May 24 will not be aired live.



Instead, due to the limited number of persons allowed in the courtroom under coronavirus regulations, the court will allow streaming the proceedings to two next door courtrooms for members of the media as well as some of the defendants' lawyers to follow.

There had been speculation and hope from the media, and partisans on both sides of the political divide that the trial might be aired live the same way that last week's High Court of Justice proceedings related to Netanyahu were aired live.



The court did not explain whether it had vetoed the live airing or whether one of the parties had opposed it.



Only one lawyer per defendant - besides Netanyahu the other defendants on trial are Arnon (Nuni) Mozes and Shaul and Iris Elovitch - will be allowed in the main courtroom at a time.



Normally, the media and multiple lawyers per defendant would sit in the main courtroom of such a momentous trial.