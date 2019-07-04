Rabbi Aviner: women shouldn’t be involved in politics

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Prominent hardline national-religious leader Rabbi Shlomo Aviner said on Thursday that women should not be involved in politics and that Ayelet Shaked should not head the Union of Right Wing Parties.

Aviner’s comments come following a letter he signed together with fellow hardline leaders Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu and Rabbi David Hai Hacohen, and another 40 rabbis from the sector, stating that the head of any right wing party or list should be a “God fearing person.”

This letter was seen as an attempt by the rabbis to stop any possibility that Shaked is brought into the Union of Right Wing Parties as its head, as has been speculated in recent weeks as a way of boosting the party’s electoral chances.

Speaking on Kan Radio on Thursday morning, Aviner said initially that because Shaked is secular she should not head a religious party.

Asked however if a religious woman could head a religious party’s electoral list Aviner said “It’s not ok, the complicated whirlwind of politics is not the arena for the female role.”

The letter signed by Aviner, Eliyahu and Hacohen stated somewhat more obliquely that they were backing Bayit Yehudi leader Rabbi Rafi Peretz’s assertion that the person to head the list of right wing parties must be a “God fearing and Torah observant” individual.

“This is not a personal issue but an issue of public values and of putting the issue of the Judaism of the State of Israel as a central issue of the national religious party,” the rabbis said.

“Without ruling out any other candidate, God forbid, we see great importance in putting someone who flies the banner of Torah at the top of the list.”

Blue and White co-chairman MK Yair Lapid shot back on Twitter that “Religious and chauvinistic fanatics should not be involved in politics. And, actually, not in the rabbinate.”

Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer said in response that Aviner was one of the most prominent rabbis indicative of the “severe phenomenon of radicalisation and the deterioration towards a benighted state of Jewish law.”

