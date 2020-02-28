Rabbi Berland's detention extended until next court proceedings
By MAARIV ONLINE
FEBRUARY 28, 2020 11:31
The district court rejected Rabbi Eliezer Berland's request to remain under house arrest, and has extended his remand in custody until the end of the next court proceedings. An indictment in his case is expected within the next few days.
