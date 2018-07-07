July 07 2018
|
Tammuz, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Records broken as heat wave bakes Southern California

By REUTERS
July 7, 2018 09:24
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

A dangerous heat wave will continue to bake Southern California on Saturday, hitting temperatures well above 110 degrees across the region and setting all-time records in several places.

High temperatures will exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37 Celsius) in Los Angeles and San Diego on Saturday, the National Weather Service said in a series of excessive heat warnings and advisories.

"An excessive heat warning means an extended period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur with increased occurrences of heat illnesses likely," the service said.

It was 111 degrees at one point on Friday at the University of California Los Angeles, breaking the all-time high temperature record of 109 degrees set in 1939, the weather service reported on Twitter. That was still 6 degrees cooler than the record 117 degrees set in Woodland Hills, a Los Angeles neighborhood, at about 1 p.m. local time on Friday, the service said.


Related Content

Breaking news
July 7, 2018
Pompeo 'very firm' on complete denuclearisation of N. Korea -spokeswoman

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut