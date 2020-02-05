The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Red alert sirens heard in Gaza Border communities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 00:20
Red alert sirens were activated after midnight on Thursday. The sirens were heard in Sharsheret, Netivot and Alumim near the Gaza border area.
IDF Spokesperson said the situation is under investigation.
Knesset to form special committee to deal with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 10:57 PM
Burhan: Meeting with Netanyahu meant to maintain Sudanese security
Nevada Democrats will not use app that led to Iowa's delayed results
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 09:58 PM
Protests as Hamas allocates hospital for possible coronavirus patients
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 09:40 PM
Iran to continue working with other countries on Ukraine investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 09:18 PM
WHO calls for improved data-sharing on coronavirus, sending team to China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 09:06 PM
Commander of Hatzor Airbase relieved from duty after drowned F-16 case
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 08:50 PM
Sheba Medical Center opens new Coronavirus facilities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 07:17 PM
Iowa Democratic Party writes letter to campaigns about results delay
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 06:34 PM
Katz: I don’t deserve this, they are after my blood
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 06:18 PM
Vietnam reports H5N6 bird flu outbreak in northern village
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 06:03 PM
Iraq says monitoring impact of China's coronavirus on oil demand
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 05:08 PM
9-year-old Israeli girl tests negative for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/04/2020 04:38 PM
