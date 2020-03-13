The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Renowned Israeli poet and journalist Menahem Ben dies at 71

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 13, 2020 09:50
Renowned Israeli poet, journalist and publisher Menahem Ben died on Friday morning aged 71.
US approves coronavirus test amid efforts to increase screening capacity
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 09:47 AM
Kenya confirms first coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 09:42 AM
Australia's home affairs minister tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 09:15 AM
Orly Levy-Abekasis will not recommend Netanyahu, Gantz to lead gov't
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/13/2020 08:23 AM
Turkey confirms second coronavirus patient
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 07:51 AM
Singapore to bar recent visitors to Italy, Spain, Germany, France
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 06:33 AM
Mainland China reports 8 new confirmed cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 05:02 AM
Coronavirus-hit Princess Cruises to suspend operations
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 03:52 AM
South Korea reports 110 new coronavirus cases, total 7,979
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 03:23 AM
Saudi Arabia detects 17 cases of coronavirus, brings total to 62
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 03:20 AM
American Airlines says pilot tests positive for Covid-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 03:18 AM
Air strike hits airport under construction in Iraqi city of Kerbala
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 02:33 AM
Terrorists shoot and hit a vehicle in West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/13/2020 02:09 AM
Ghana and Gabon confirm first cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 01:54 AM
WTA cancels events in Mexico, Colombia due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/13/2020 01:38 AM
