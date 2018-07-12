July 12 2018
Tammuz, 29, 5778
Report: N.Korea calls for senior-level talks to discuss U.S. soldiers' remains

By REUTERS
July 12, 2018 14:28
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
SEOUL - After failing to show for expected talks with American officials on Thursday, North Korea called for general-level military negotiations to discuss the return of the remains of US soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War, Yonhap news agency reported.

Citing an unidentified South Korean official, Yonhap reported that the North Koreans want to speak with an American general, possibly as early as Sunday.

The return of US remains was one of the key agreements to come from US President Donald Trump's June summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Neither US nor South Korean officials would immediately confirm the report

