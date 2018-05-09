May 09 2018
|
Iyar, 24, 5778
|
Report: Russia's Lavrov says Moscow committed to Iran nuclear deal

By REUTERS
May 9, 2018 11:17
MOSCOW - Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Russia remained committed to the Iran nuclear deal, a day after the United States decided to withdraw from the agreement, Interfax news agency reported.

US President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran, raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upsetting European allies and casting uncertainty over global oil supplies.


