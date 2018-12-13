Two Israelis killed, two more critically wounded in West Bank shooting attack

Terror attack on Givat Asaf.
(photo credit: DAVID MICHAEL COHEN/TPS)
In a devastating terrorist attack on Thursday, two Israelis were killed and two others were seriously wounded in the West Bank, just north of Jerusalem.
The shots were reportedly fired from a Palestinian who got out of his car and started shooting. He then fled the scene and his car was located by security forces near Ramallah. The terrorist was believed to have fled on foot and soldiers were searching for him.
Givat Asaf, the site of the attack, is a main junction two kilometers south of the West Bank settlement of Ofra, scene of a similar drive-by shooting on Sunday, in which seven people were wounded
.
The dead and wounded were said to be in their 20s. The two wounded - a man and woman - were evacuated to Jerusalem's Shaarei Zedek Medical Center.
Some 11 people have been killed in 2018 in seven deadly terror attacks in the West Bank, including the shooting attack that occurred Thursday.
This Jerusalem Post's map shows the sites of all the attacks:
The IDF imposed a closure on the Palestinian city of Ramallah after the attack and sent reinforcements to the area, IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis said in a phone call with reporters.
“A car stopped at a hitchhiking spot and at least one suspect got out and fired shots towards both civilians and soldiers,” Manelis said adding that the suspect got back into the car before it fled the scene.
It is unclear whether troops at the scene opened fire at the car.
Yisrael Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council where Givat Asaf is located, said: "Terrorism has lifted its head. We will not sit quietly. I demand that the government confront the terror immediately. The first step would be to ban the Arab population from driving on Route 60."
Gantz said that Israel needs to break out of the "stuck thinking" and recognize that the country is facing a new wave of terror. "Residents of the Binyamin region will not be ducks in a Palestinian shooting range."
The junction where the attack took place is regularly patrolled by the IDF which has large forces deployed nearby. Route 60 is the main highway that crosses the West Bank from Jerusalem all the way to Nablus in northern Samaria.
The attack took place just hours after the IDF located and killed Ashraf Suleiman Na’alwa,
the terrorist behind the attack on the Barkan Industrial Park two months ago.
According to the Shin Bet, Na’alwa had been armed when forces arrived to the scene and was planning to carry a second terror attack, “which was prevented with the thwarting of the assailant.”
Na’alwa was killed just hours after a Palestinian suspected of carrying out the shooting attack outside the West Bank settlement of Ofra on Sunday was killed by security forces north of Ramallah in the village of Surda.
He was identified by local media as Saleh Omar Barghouti, the son of senior Hamas member Omar Barghouti from the town of Kobar.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>