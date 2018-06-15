June 15 2018
Report: U.S. rejected UAE request for intelligence aid in Yemen operation

By REUTERS
June 15, 2018 00:06
WASHINGTON - The United States rejected a UAE request for intelligence, minesweeping and airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets for the military operation in Yemen's Hodeidah, a UAE official said on Thursday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, however, that France had agreed to provide minesweeping support for the operation. The official said UAE intelligence indicated that Houthis had mined the port.

Arab warplanes and warships pounded Houthi positions in Hodeidah on Thursday as a Saudi-led alliance, which includes Emirati forces, tried to seize the main port in the largest battle of a war that has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis.


