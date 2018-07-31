July 31 2018
Returning to nuclear deal can pave way for U.S talks., tweets Rouhani ally

By REUTERS
July 31, 2018 01:20
ANKARA - To pave the way for talks with Iran, the United States should return to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers, an aide to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

"Respecting the Iranian nation's rights, reducing hostilities and returning to the nuclear deal are steps that can be taken to pave the bumpy road of talks between Iran and America," tweeted Hamid Aboutalebi, an advisor to Rouhani.

Trump said on Monday he would be willing to meet Iran’s leader without preconditions to discuss how to improve ties after he pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal, saying, “If they want to meet, we’ll meet.”

