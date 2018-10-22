Reversed ban allows Conservative rabbis to attend intermarriages

Breaking news.
X
Rabbis from the Conservative movement will be allowed to attend intermarriages, JTA reported on Monday.
The policy change by the movements rabbinical association reversed the ban that has stood for four decades.
"Clergy of the Conservative/Masorti movement may officiate at weddings only if both parties are Jewish,” the law read, ensuring that the edict remained that Conservative rabbis cannot officiate intermarriage nuptials.
The vote was determined by the Rabbinical Assembly’s Committee on Jewish Law and Standards.
