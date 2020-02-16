The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Right-wing parties vow to back Benjamin Netanyahu

By GIL HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 18:40
The leaders of Shas, United Torah Judaism and Yamina signed a letter on Sunday in which they promised to support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu forming the next government after the March 2 election.
The letter was initiated by Shas leader Arye Deri in order to counter any impression that any of the parties could help Blue and White leader Benny Gantz build the next governing coalition. A similar bloc was formed after the September election and blocked Gantz from forming a government."We will not support or join any government, except a government formed by the Likud and headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," the three leaders signed. "We will not negotiate separately on the establishment of a different government."
Car bomb explodes near Syria-Turkey border - witnesses
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2020 07:14 PM
Palestinian smugglers thwarted in Tarqumiyah border crossing
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/16/2020 04:45 PM
Turkey tells Russia that attacks in Syria's Idlib must stop
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2020 03:42 PM
Voting in embassies to begin Tuesday night
Magnitude 5.8 quake hits in vicinity of Iran's Qeshm island in the Gulf
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2020 02:53 PM
Libya arms embargo a 'joke,' says UN official
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2020 02:47 PM
Taiwan's health ministry confirms first coronavirus death on island, cases at 20
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2020 02:10 PM
Italy to evacuate 35 nationals from cruise ship quarantined at Japan port
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2020 01:14 PM
Man dies after being found unconscious following traffic accident
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/16/2020 12:25 PM
South Korea to evacuate Koreans from cruise ship quarantined in Japan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2020 11:36 AM
American woman tests positive again for coronavirus in Malaysia
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2020 11:10 AM
China's Hubei bans vehicle traffic to curb spread of coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/16/2020 10:56 AM
Left-wing activist attacked outside Likud conference
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/16/2020 10:39 AM
Blasts hit US coalition base in Baghdad, no casualties
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2020 10:03 AM
China health official says controls starting to rein in coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/16/2020 10:01 AM
