Right-wing parties vow to back Benjamin Netanyahu

The leaders of Shas, United Torah Judaism and Yamina signed a letter on Sunday in which they promised to support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu forming the next government after the March 2 election.The letter was initiated by Shas leader Arye Deri in order to counter any impression that any of the parties could help Blue and White leader Benny Gantz build the next governing coalition. A similar bloc was formed after the September election and blocked Gantz from forming a government."We will not support or join any government, except a government formed by the Likud and headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," the three leaders signed. "We will not negotiate separately on the establishment of a different government."