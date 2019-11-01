Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Projectile hits home in Sderot, southern Israel

The Sderot Municipality spokesperson confirmed in a statement that there was damage to the building but there were no injuries as all individuals in the home were in the bomb shelter.

By
November 1, 2019 22:32
1 minute read.

Barrage of rockets over Sderot, November 1, 2019 (Credit: מצב בטחוני גלובלי‎)

Barrage of rockets over Sderot, November 1, 2019 (Credit: מצב בטחוני גלובלי‎)

A residential home in the southern Israeli city of Sderot sustained a direct hit by a rocket launched during a barrage fired from the Gaza Strip on Friday night.

The Sderot Municipality spokesperson confirmed in a statement that there was damage to the building but there were no injuries as all individuals in the home were in the bomb shelter.

“When I arrived at the street there was chaos, nearby there where numerous vehicles with shattered windscreens. The residents of the building, a 40 year old couple with their children where in a nearby building. The told us that they immediately entered the protected area and left a few minutes later. They were not injured and did not require medical treatment,” said MDA Paramedic Alex Kosinov.

Incoming rocket alert sirens were activated in Sderot and other Gaza border communities beginning at 9pm on Friday night.

According to the IDF, seven projectiles were fired from the Hamas-run coastal enclave during the first barrage and all were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. Following the first barrage Palestinian media reported that an IDF tank shelled a Hamas observation post in the Strip.

Shortly afterwards three more projectiles were fired during the second wave, with only one intercepted.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that it treated a 65-year-old woman in mild condition who fell while trying to reach a bomb shelter. The woman was evacuated to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashdod for medical treatment. Several others were treated for shock.

Earlier in the day some 65,000 Palestinians participated in the weekly Great Return March riots along the Gaza border fence. Palestinian Wafa News Agency reported 88 injuries but no deaths.

On Thursday evening a rocket was launched towards southern Israeli with incoming rocket sirens activated in the communities of Beeri and Alumim. The rocket landed in an open field, causing no damage or injuries.


Related Content

Naama Issachar, who was arrested by Russia and given seven-and-a-half years in prison.
November 1, 2019
Mother of Naama Issachar visits her in Russian jail: 'She wants her life back’

By HAGAY HACOHEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings