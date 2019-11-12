Rocket directly hits house in Eshkol region, no injuries

Reports indicate that a house was directly struck by a rocket originating from Gaza. This strike is a continuation of the barrage of rocket fire coming from Gaza since Tuesday morning.



The rockets come amid the assassination of Bahaa Abu Al-Ata, a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.





