Rocket directly hits house in Eshkol region, no injuries

Reports indicate that a house was directly struck by a rocket originating from Gaza. This strike is a continuation of the barrage of rocket fire coming from Gaza since Tuesday morning.
The rockets come amid the assassination of Bahaa Abu Al-Ata, a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
