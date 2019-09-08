Rocket fired from Gaza Strip at Israel - unconfirmed reports

One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel Sunday evening, unconfirmed reports claim.



The reports come after earlier rockets were fired from Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, and failed to reach Israel.The IDF has not commented on the alleged rocket as of this time.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });