Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rocket fired from Gaza Strip at Israel - unconfirmed reports

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 8, 2019 23:06
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

One rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel Sunday evening, unconfirmed reports claim.

The reports come after earlier rockets were fired from Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, and failed to reach Israel.The IDF has not commented on the alleged rocket as of this time.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 9, 2019
Knesset Legal Adviser: Cameras bill is unconstitutional

By MAARIV ONLINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut