IDF attacks Gaza, terrorists try and down military aircraft

IDF fighters and aircraft attacked several terrorist targets at a military compound belonging to the Hamas terror organization in the northern Gaza Strip, confirmed an IDF spokesperson on Wednesday night.



The attack was carried out in response to rockets that were fired at Israel from Gaza earlier on Wednesday. "The IDF will continue to act against attempts to harm Israeli citizens and sees the Hamas terror organization as responsible for all actions in and from the Gaza Strip," said the spokesperson.

Terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip fired at IDF aircraft in an attempt to down them, according to Sawa.



Rocket sirens went off twice on Wednesday night in two towns in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council.



The rocket sirens went off in the town of Zikim in the first incident and then the town of Mivkaim the second time.



According to Quds, the anti-aircraft fire set off rocket sirens in southern Israel.



The IDF attacked sites belonging to terrorist groups in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday night, Palestinian Sawa news agency reported.





Early reports claim the strikes targeted sites near Beit Lahiya.



A 77-year-old woman was lightly injured as she ran for shelter when the rocket sirens sounded in Kibbutz Zikim, according to a Magen David Adom spokesperson. The woman was transferred for treatment at the Barzilai Hospital.

Earlier on Wednesday, an IDF tank attacked a Hamas post in the northern Gaza Strip in response to three rockets that were fired from Gaza, setting off rocket sirens in the towns of Yad Mordechai and Netiv Netiv Ha’asara in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council in southern Israel on Wednesday afternoon.

Palestinian media reported conflicting reports about whether there were injuries in the IDF tank attack or not.

One rocket fell near a town near the Gaza border and another fell near a house, causing minor damage when shrapnel hit the house. The third rocket fell in an open area. No injuries were reported.

On Tuesday night, rockets were fired towards the cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon. were shot from Gaza on Tuesday night. Rocket sirens went off in Ashdod and Ashkelon at about 9 p.m. The Iron Dome intercepted one rocket while another fell in an open field near Ashkelon.

In response, the IDF attacked 15 positions belonging to terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip. Targets included a site used to manufacture weapons, a naval compound and a terror tunnel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was giving a campaign speech in Ashdod when the sirens went off and was escorted off stage. He resumed his speech about 20 minutes later. After the event, he went to the Kirya military compound in Tel Aviv to meet with military and security officials.

Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.

