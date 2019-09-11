Rocket sirens sound in communities bordering Gaza Strip

Rocket sirens sounded in the towns of Yad Mordechai and Netiv HaAsara Hof Ashkelon Regional Council in southern Israel on Wednesday afternoon as three rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, according to an IDF's spokesperson.



Israel Police were called to a town near the Gaza border where a rocket fell. No injuries were reported.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });