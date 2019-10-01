Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rouhani: International community must confront America's hostile approach

By REUTERS
October 1, 2019 16:31
GENEVA - The international community must confront America's hostile approach, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday as tensions have spiked between the Islamic Republic and the United States.

"The international community must confront America's hostile and unilateralist approach by taking a definitive decision and effective actions," Rouhani said at a speech at a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union in Armenia, according to the official IRNA news agency.


