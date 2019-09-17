Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russia detains over 80 N.Korean sailors in Sea of Japan -agencies

September 17, 2019 18:49
MOSCOW - Russia's FSB security service said on Tuesday it had detained over 80 North Korean citizens in Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan, during an incident in which two vessels were also captured, Russian news agencies reported.

Earlier on Tuesday the FSB was cited as saying that Russian border guards had detained two North Korean racketeering vessels after one of them attacked a Russian patrol ship.


