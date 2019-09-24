Russia says U.S. denied visas to its U.N. assembly delegation members





MOSCOW - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had denied visas to several members of the Russian delegation to the United Nations General Assembly and called the move a violation of Washington's international commitments, Interfax reported.





Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss the situation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York, Interfax cited the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, as saying.

