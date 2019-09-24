Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russia says U.S. denied visas to its U.N. assembly delegation members

By REUTERS
September 24, 2019 11:35
MOSCOW - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had denied visas to several members of the Russian delegation to the United Nations General Assembly and called the move a violation of Washington's international commitments, Interfax reported.


Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss the situation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York, Interfax cited the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, as saying.


