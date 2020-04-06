Netanyahu, Putin agree to work together against coronavirus

Israel and Russia should coordinate efforts to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a phone conversation on Monday.The leaders discussed possible opportunities for cooperation, including buying equipment and medical supplies. Putin and Netanyahu also agreed to allow travel between their countries to continue so that citizens may return to their homes.In addition, Putin wished Netanyahu and Israelis a happy Passover.Last week, Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They discussed cooperation in technological responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.Media reports said Netanyahu joined the ranks of world leaders who asked Modi to allow the export of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. Some early studies found the medication can be used to treat coronavirus. India is a major manufacturer of the drug, and Modi banned its export to ensure the country would have enough.