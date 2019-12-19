Russian court rejects Naama Issachar’s appeal

A Russian court rejected on Thursday the appeal made by Israeli-American Naama Issachar, who was sentenced to seven years in Russian prison for bringing 10 grams of cannabis into the country.
Issachar was sentenced to over seven years in prison for allegedly trying to smuggle less than 10 grams of cannabis, though she was only in Russia
on a stopover on the way from India to Israel and did not have access to the luggage in which the drugs were found. Her lawyers have said the sentence is much harsher than the usual charges for such a small amount of narcotics.