Russian doctor who met Putin last week diagnosed with coronavirus

By REUTERS  
MARCH 31, 2020 16:18
MOSCOW - A doctor who gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a tour of Moscow's main coronavirus hospital last week has himself been diagnosed with the virus, the Rossiya 24 state TV channel reported on Tuesday.
Putin visited the Kommunarka hospital last Tuesday where he chatted to the doctor, Denis Protsenko. Neither of them were wearing protective equipment during their conversation, TV footage from the visit showed.
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Putin was being regularly tested for coronavirus and that "everything is okay," the RIA news agency reported.
Knesset Director-General: 18 MKs are allowed in sessions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/31/2020 04:59 PM
England's coronavirus death toll rises 29% to 1,651
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 04:52 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi enters self-quarantine
Belgian girl becomes Europe's youngest coronavirus victim - media
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 03:56 PM
Coronavirus deaths in Netherlands rise by 175 to 1,039 -authorities
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 03:18 PM
UK sets out advice on clinical trials due to coronavirus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 02:17 PM
Poland tightens public life restrictions against coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 01:53 PM
7% of people screened for coronavirus on Monday tested positive
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/31/2020 01:53 PM
Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 373, positive tests hit 16,176
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 01:44 PM
Spain registers overnight coronavirus death toll of 849, highest so far
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 12:59 PM
Russia coronavirus cases jump to 2,337 in record daily rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 12:57 PM
Philippines' reports 10 new coronavirus deaths, 538 more infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 12:04 PM
Europe sends medical goods to Iran in trade test
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 12:03 PM
Iran says 'terrorist' attack inside Turkey halts natural gas exports
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 12:02 PM
Worldwide coronavirus deaths cross 37,500
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/31/2020 11:13 AM
