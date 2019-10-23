Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russian military police arrive in Syria's Kobani

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 14:30
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - A column of Russian military police arrived in the city of Kobani in northern Syria, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday, the TASS news agency reported.

The Defence Ministry has said that the military police will help facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish YPG forces and their weapons 30 km (around 19 miles) from the Syrian-Turkish border.Moscow warned Syrian Kurdish YPG forces earlier on Wednesday that they face further armed conflict with Turkey if they fail to comply with a Russian-Turkish accord calling for their withdrawal from the entire length of Syria's northeastern border with Turkey.


