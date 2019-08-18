Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russian nuclear plant turns off unit after safety system error

By REUTERS
August 18, 2019 13:37
MOSCOW - Block 4 of Russia's Beloyarsk nuclear power station in the Urals mountains was switched off on Sunday following a "false" response by the safety system, a subsidiary of state nuclear corporation Rosatom said.

It said the block was halted at 09.15 (0415 GMT).



"The stoppage was carried out under a routine algorithm," Rosenergoatom said in a statement, adding the radiation background at the station and surrounding areas was in line with usual levels.



The plant was opened in 1964.



Last month, a Russian nuclear power plant northwest of Moscow turned off three of its four generating units after a transformer short circuited. They have returned to operation since.


