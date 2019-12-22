The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Russia's Lavrov says Trump told Putin U.S. will continue looking for arms treaty solutions

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 22, 2019 14:36
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump had sent a short letter about the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Interfax news agency reported.
"U.S. President Donald Trump sent a short letter in which he said that they are ready to continue looking for ways to overcome the problems in our relations," Interfax cited the minister as saying on a TV talk show.
The letter was in response to Putin's offer to introduce a moratorium on the development of missiles banned by the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, Interfax cited Lavrov as saying.
The U.S. formally left the INF treaty with Russia in August after determining that Moscow was violating the treaty and had already deployed one banned type of missile, an accusation the Kremlin denies.
