Russia's top diplomats to meet after Putin-Trump summit, Lavrov says

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow and Washington had agreed that he would meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after President Vladimir Putin holds a summit with US President Donald Trump on July 16.
Lavrov said his meeting with Pompeo would have to take place after the summit in Helsinki and not before because of his US counterpart's tight schedule.
Lavrov, who was speaking at a news conference with his Jordanian counterpart, also said that Moscow hoped the Putin-Trump summit would serve as a platform for what he called a frank conversation about all the issues that trouble US-Russia relations.