Coronavirus shuts down prestigious Jewish day school, SAR, in NYC

The school informed parents that as of Tuesday, the closure was only for 'precautionary' reasons and that parents should 'remain calm.'

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 3, 2020 16:16
Children wearing masks to prevent contacting a new coronavirus are seen during the Ice Festival in Hwacheon, south of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, February 8, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN)
Children wearing masks to prevent contacting a new coronavirus are seen during the Ice Festival in Hwacheon, south of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, February 8, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN)
SAR Academy in Riverdale announced Tuesday that it will be closed due to threat of coronavirus, as a second case of the virus was confirmed in New York.
"We are writing to inform you that there is a suspected case of coronavirus in our community," the school wrote in an email signed by its principal, Rabbi Binyamin Krauss. "We are in touch with the New York City Department of Health and following their guidelines."
The school informed parents that as of Tuesday, the closure was only for "precautionary" reasons and that parents should "remain calm."
A second Jewish day school, Westchester Day School, also announced that it would be closed on March 3 due to the potential case at SAR.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a second case of the coronavirus in the state on Tuesday in Westchester County, just outside of New York City, according to The New York Times. The patient had no direct connection with any known center of the outbreak.
On March 2, New York state confirmed that a 39-year-old woman who had traveled to Iran tested positive for coronavirus. She is currently in home quarantine. 
Last week, Cuomo discussed New York's preparations for the coronavirus during a news conference at the state Capitol. He said the city was racing to keep pace with the rapidly evolving public-health response to the coronavirus. He noted that some US colleges had begun restricting or suspending study abroad programs in countries such as Italy and South Korea, and that K-12 schools were also considering appropriate measures to help prevent the virus from spreading among students.
So far, six people have died from the novel coronavirus in Washington state and at least 100 people across the country have been diagnosed. The US announced this week that up to 1 million people could be tested for the virus by the end of the week. 
An Israeli infectious disease expert told Kan radio on Tuesday that the country might consider placing US travelers under 14-day quarantine if the virus continues to spread unabated throughout the US.



