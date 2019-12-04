Saad al-Hariri's party to nominate Khatib as new Lebanese prime minister

BEIRUT - Lawmakers with the Future Movement led by Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri will nominate Sunni businessman Samir Khatib to be Lebanon's new prime minister in formal consultations on Monday, a source familiar with Future's position told Reuters.A source familiar with the position of the Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal said they would also nominate Khatib for the post, which must go to a Sunni Muslim according to Lebanon's sectarian system of government.The support of Lebanon's main Sunni and Shi'ite Muslim political forces would make Khatib the frontrunner to lead the new government that will face the worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.