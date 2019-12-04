Saad al-Hariri's party to nominate Khatib as new Lebanese prime minister

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 4, 2019 17:35
BEIRUT - Lawmakers with the Future Movement led by Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri will nominate Sunni businessman Samir Khatib to be Lebanon's new prime minister in formal consultations on Monday, a source familiar with Future's position told Reuters.
A source familiar with the position of the Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal said they would also nominate Khatib for the post, which must go to a Sunni Muslim according to Lebanon's sectarian system of government.The support of Lebanon's main Sunni and Shi'ite Muslim political forces would make Khatib the frontrunner to lead the new government that will face the worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.
Denmark will contribute four additional planes to NATO
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 06:16 PM
Pentagon official: Indications Iranian 'aggression' could occur
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 06:15 PM
At NATO Trump calls Macron 'nasty' and Trudeau 'two-faced'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 06:14 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump says impeachment report is 'a joke'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 06:00 PM
U.S. envoy to rejoin Doha talks with Taliban after Kabul visit
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 05:59 PM
Hungary to block Ukraine's NATO membership over language law
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 05:57 PM
Knesset approves motion to stop deporting migrant children
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/04/2019 05:41 PM
Russia's Putin accuses Bulgaria of holding up TurkStream pipeline
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 05:38 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump cancels his NATO summit news conference
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 05:36 PM
Justin Trudeau plays down spat with Donald Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 05:33 PM
Mexico to seek cooperation on flow of 'arms and dollars' with U.S.
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 05:20 PM
Angela Merkel: Russia did not help with probe into murder of Georgian
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 05:13 PM
Vladimir Putin says U.S. ramping up its military forces for space
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 05:11 PM
Lebanese President calls for consultations to choose new prime minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 05:07 PM
Boris Johnson: It's 'complete nonsense' to suggest I do not respect Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/04/2019 04:46 PM
