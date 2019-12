Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar faced party activists heckling him and calling him a traitor on Sunday night at the Likud's Hanukkah party at Tel Aviv's Dan Panorama Hotel.Security guards saved Sa'ar from the crowd Sa'ar was given a front row seat next to cabinet ministers at the event, in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to reach out to the challenger he defeated handily in Thursday's Likud leadership race.