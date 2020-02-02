The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Saudi Arabia blocks Iran from Islamic grouping's meeting

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 20:19
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during the cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran, January 15, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during the cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran, January 15, 2020.
DUBAI -Saudi Arabia has barred an Iranian delegation from an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Jeddah on Monday where US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan will be discussed, the Iranian foreign ministry said.
Saudi authorities have not issued visas for the Iranian participants, ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.
"The government of Saudi Arabia has prevented the participation of the Iranian delegation in the meeting to examine the 'deal of the century' plan at the headquarters of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation," Mousavi said, the Fars news agency reported.
Mousavi said Iran has filed a complaint with the OIC and accused Saudi Arabia of misusing its position as the host for the organization's headquarters. There was no immediate comment from Saudi officials.
Iranian officials have condemned Trump's plan for resolving the conflict between Israel and Palestine as a non-starter after it was officially announced last week. The Palestinian leadership has rejected the plan, saying it heavily favors Israel and will deny them a viable independent state.
Saudi Arabia and Iran are locked in a proxy war as they vie for influence across the Middle East. They support opposite sides in the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.


