Saudi Arabia trying to remove Sudan from U.S. state terrorism list

By REUTERS
October 6, 2019 17:18
Saudi Arabia is working on removing Sudan from the United States' list of state sponsors of terrorism, a foreign ministry tweet said on Sunday.

The tweet comes following a visit to Riyadh by the head of Sudan's transitional sovereign council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, during which they met with King Salman.

Saudi Arabia is also working on initiating investments in Sudan and improving existing projects, the tweet said, adding that Sudan is working on supporting Saudi Arabia in international forums, providing an environment for investment and expanding its agricultural sector.


