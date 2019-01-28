Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Saudi government to spend billion on industrial development plan

The program is offering investment opportunities in mining, industry, logistics and energy sectors inside the oil-rich Arab kingdom.

By REUTERS
January 28, 2019 09:37
Saudi Arabia

Members of Saudi Arabia’s royal family and dignitaries attend an allegiance pledging ceremony for Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Mecca.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

RIYADH - The Saudi Arabian government will spend 100 billion riyals ($27 billion) in 2019 and 2020 as part of its industrial development program, Aabed Abdullah al-Saadoun, deputy minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources said on Monday.

The program is offering investment opportunities in mining, industry, logistics and energy sectors inside the kingdom, according to a document distributed to participants at an investment conference the deputy minister was addressing in Riyadh.

The program is offering investors the opportunity to invest in projects such as plants that manufacture rubber, catalysts and vehicles, it said.


Saudi Arabia’s 2019 budget allocated SAR 33 billion for the energy, industry, mining and logistics sectors, Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said in a tweet in December.

That is more than three times the amount allocated in the previous budget, he said, in a sign the kingdom is keep to boost diversification in these key sectors to create jobs for Saudis and wean economy off oil.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

UAE first female pilot to fly an F-16 fighter jet
January 28, 2019
Outrage as UAE gives all its 'gender balance' awards to men

By THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut