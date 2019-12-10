The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Saudi king calls for Gulf Arab unity to confront Iran

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 10, 2019 15:27
RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's King Salman opened a Gulf Arab summit on Tuesday by calling for regional unity to confront Iran and secure energy supplies and maritime channels.
"Our region today is passing through circumstances and challenges that require concerted efforts to confront them as the Iranian regime continues its aggressive actions that threaten security and stability...," he said.In a televised speech, he also urged the global community to address Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Japanese former defense minister shot near home - Sankei
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 02:48 PM
Labour will not win UK election, says senior Labour figure in leaked recording
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 01:34 PM
Russia sentences man to life in prison for St. Petersburg metro bombing
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 12:54 PM
Czech police say man shot himself in head after hospital killings
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 12:50 PM
Europe's human rights court calls for release of Turkish businessman
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 12:49 PM
Six shot dead in Czech hospital
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 11:10 AM
US panel eyes sanctions for Indian minister over citizenship curb for Muslims
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 11:09 AM
UK says could decriminalize non-payment of BBC license fee
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 10:03 AM
MK endorses Jeremy Corbyn
24-year-old killed in crash between car and truck
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/10/2019 08:35 AM
Chile plane carrying 38 passengers disappears en route to Antarctica
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/10/2019 07:19 AM
IDF arrests 11 suspects in the West Bank overnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/10/2019 07:15 AM
NZ police say 8 people missing after volcano eruption are likely dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/10/2019 06:41 AM
Jordan sentences man to prison for terror plot against Israeli embassy
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/10/2019 04:16 AM
Ukraine's Zelenskiy calls dialog with Putin 'positive'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/10/2019 01:15 AM
