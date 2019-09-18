Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Saudi says Iranian sponsorship of attack undeniable, displays arms

By REUTERS
September 18, 2019 18:05
DUBAI - Saudi Arabia displayed remnants of drones and missiles it said were used in attacks on its oil facilities as "undeniable" evidence of Iranian aggression.

Defense Ministry spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki said Iranian Delta Wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were used in addition to cruise missiles. "The attack was launched from the north and unquestionably sponsored by Iran," he told a news conference.


