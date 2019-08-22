Second rocket fired from Gaza - IDF

New reports coming out now, another rocket was fired from Gaza into southern Israel according to the IDF.



A second rocket was just fired from #Gaza to #Israel."

A second rocket was just fired from #Gaza to #Israel. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 21, 2019

There are no reported injuries.The first round of rockets from Gaza happened earlier this evening, with no reported injuries. The first rocket was said to have fallen in an open field.This is the 6th rocket fired into Israel from Gaza in seven days according to the IDF.The rocket comes shortly after the IDF struck multiple Hamas naval posts.

