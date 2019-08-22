Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Second rocket fired from Gaza - IDF

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 22, 2019 01:20
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

New reports coming out now, another rocket was fired from Gaza into southern Israel according to the IDF.

The IDF tweeted, "1:00AM:
A second rocket was just fired from #Gaza to #Israel."


There are no reported injuries.

The first round of rockets from Gaza happened earlier this evening, with no reported injuries. The first rocket was said to have fallen in an open field.

This is the 6th rocket fired into Israel from Gaza in seven days according to the IDF.

The rocket comes shortly after the IDF struck multiple Hamas naval posts.


