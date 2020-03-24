The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Security guards asked to return weapons during unpaid leave

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 24, 2020 06:34
Security guards who were asked to go on unpaid leave for more than one week due to the coronavirus have been told to deposit their weapons in the offices of their security companies, at the orders of the Public Security Ministry.
Kan reported that the directive was given for fear that leaving the weapons in the hands of the security guards in their homes under current circumstances could lead to their unnecessarily or unlawful use. Hundreds of security guards have already returned their weapons, Kan said.
A report by Media Line said that a record number of Israelis who are at home under stringent directives are contacting ERAN, the country’s largest mental-health hotline, to cope with elevated anxiety and stress linked to the coronavirus pandemic.
IMF says Mideast, Central Asia countries asking for coronavirus support
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 06:34 AM
Beijing tightens quarantine rules for travelers from overseas
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 03:58 AM
South Korea reports 76 new coronavirus cases, total 9,037
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 03:55 AM
Mexico reports 367 coronavirus cases and 2 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 03:54 AM
Syrian air defense intercepts drone near Syria's Hmeimim air base
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 01:29 AM
US clinical trials of possible coronavirus treatments to start on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 12:51 AM
'Enough is enough': Trudeau tells Canadians to stay home
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/24/2020 12:02 AM
New Mexico governor issues statewide stay-at-home order
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/23/2020 11:32 PM
High Court to Edelstein: Hold vote on your office by Wednesday
French PM: coronavirus lockdown could last weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/23/2020 09:57 PM
Joint List to lead committees on Labor, Social Welfare, violence
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 03/23/2020 09:52 PM
Edelstein responds to High Court ruling: "I will not agree to ultimatums"
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/23/2020 09:35 PM
Knesset regulating committee approves split of Gesher from Labor-Meretz
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/23/2020 09:20 PM
Education Minister: "We are preparing for a long period, including summer
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/23/2020 08:47 PM
Netanyahu to severely tighten sanctions to combat coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/23/2020 07:14 PM
