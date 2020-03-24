Security guards asked to return weapons during unpaid leave

Security guards who were asked to go on unpaid leave for more than one week due to the coronavirus have been told to deposit their weapons in the offices of their security companies, at the orders of the Public Security Ministry.Kan reported that the directive was given for fear that leaving the weapons in the hands of the security guards in their homes under current circumstances could lead to their unnecessarily or unlawful use. Hundreds of security guards have already returned their weapons, Kan said.A report by Media Line said that a record number of Israelis who are at home under stringent directives are contacting ERAN, the country’s largest mental-health hotline, to cope with elevated anxiety and stress linked to the coronavirus pandemic.