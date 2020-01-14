Senior official, 4 others arrested for bribery, fraud and breach of trust

An official at the Presidential residence was arrested on Tuesday morning for questioning, along with four additional people who are not employees of the president's house but are in work-supplier relationships, service providers etc, the Police Spokesperson's Unit stated.The official is reportedly the assistant to a high ranking public official at the President's office.The five were arrested on suspicion of involvement in bribery, fraud and breach of trust. It is suspected that the senior official at the Presidential residence acted to promote the interests of others in exchange for personal favors.The same senior official has already been questioned a few months ago for similar offenses, and the same investigation revealed details that led to the opening of the new investigation.