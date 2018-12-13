NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

'We will not be sitting ducks in a Palestinian shooting range,' Settler leader says

Israel Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council where Givat Asaf is located, said, "Terrorism has lifted its head. We will not sit quietly.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
December 13, 2018 12:12
Terror attack Givat Asaf. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
"Residents of the Binyamin region will not be sitting ducks in a Palestinian shooting range," said Israel Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council, en route to the site of the latest terror attack on Thursday.

"Terrorism has lifted its head," he continued, noting that Israel needs to break out of its mindset, which he called "stuck." 

"We will not sit quietly. I demand that the government confront the terror immediately. The first step would be to ban the Arab population from driving on Route 60," he said.


In 2018, there have been 11 people killed in West Bank terror attacks so far.

