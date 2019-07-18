Several people feared dead in Japan animation studio fire in Kyodo

Breaking news.
TOKYO - Several people are feared dead after a fire at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday and police are investigating a possible arson attack, authorities and local media reported.
The fire at the Kyoto Animation studio injured more than 30 people, 10 of them seriously, and one person has been confirmed dead, a spokesman for the Kyoto City Fire Department said.Several people were confirmed dead at the site, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police. A Kyoto police spokesman was unable to immediately confirm the report when contacted by Reuters.
Police have taken into custody a man who poured what appeared to be gasoline around the studio, NHK said.
The studio produces the "Sound! Euphonium" series and its "Free! Road to the World - The Dream" movie is due for release this month.
