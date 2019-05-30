Shaffir calls for Labor leadership race

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Labor MK Stav Shaffir said Thursday that her party needs an immediate race for the party to replace Avi Gabbay, who he she said has completed his political path.
She said that this was proven by "yesterday's events," referring to his immediate rejection of an offer not to join Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.
"Labor needs to be rebuilt so the old style political hackery can be removed so we can become a party with determination that is open to the public and believes in its ability to win."
Meanwhile, Labor MK Amir Peretz told Kan Radio on Thursday that Labor should have an election in the central committee and cancel primaries.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>