Shaked vows comeback in current race

Former justice minister Ayelet Shaked dispelled rumors that she will sit out the September 17 repeat elections in an address on Tuesday to the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) legal advisors conference.
Shaked was said to be seriously considering joining Likud, not running in the current race, and waiting for the 30-month minimum membership in the party to be able to run in the following election for Knesset and eventually for prime minister with the party.
But when asked by the mediator of Tuesday's conference, Maariv columnist Ben Caspit, whether her statement at the parting speech at the Justice Ministry that she "would return to the ministry" applied to the upcoming election, Shaked said: "Yes, my intention is for now."
