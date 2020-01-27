The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Two Israeli citizens arrested for spying for Hamas

The two Gazans, both born to Israeli mothers, were recruited to spy for the terror group.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JANUARY 27, 2020 14:26
Two Israeli civilians who have family in Gaza have been arrested by Israel’s Shin Bet internal security services on suspicion of spying for Hamas in order to gather intelligence for terror attacks against Israeli targets.
The two Palestinians, 30 year-old Rami Amudi and 34 year-old Rajab Dacha were arrested following a joint Shin Bet, Israeli Police operation on January 2nd 2020. They were indicted on Monday on serious security offenses in the Central District Court.
Amudi was born to an Israeli mother and Gazan father and lived in Khan Younis with his father’s family until November 2019 when he moved to live in Tel Aviv. According to the Shin Bet, he reestablished ties with his mother two years ago and has been working with her to receive Israeli documentation and live with her in Israel.
Dacha, also born to an Israeli mother from Lod, has been working on Israeli documentation since 2017 on grounds of his mother’s citizenship. Since his move to Israel, he visited his wife and five children in the Gaza Strip every few months.
Hamas, the Shin Bet said, “took advantage” of the fact that these Israeli civilians could enter the Gaza Strip to visit family and recruited them to the terror group’s military wing.
According to the Shin Bet interrogation, after being recruited by Hamas in Gaza, they were asked to purchase cell phones and SIM cards in order to remain in contact with their Hamas handlers.
The investigation revealed that 32 year-old Metcal Razi from Beit Lahiya, recruited and acted as Dacha’s Hamas handler.
Dacha’s investigation revealed that he had carried out missions under the guidance of Hamas including photographing various security facilities in the center of the country, including military bases, police facilities, locations of Iron Dome batteries, information about security forces as well as the locations of where rockets impacted during the last round of fighting between Israel and terror groups in the coastal enclave.
He is said to have followed the orders and passed the pictures to Razi.
“Hamas in the Gaza Strip continues to cynically exploit the Erez crossing between Israel and Israel for the promotion of terror in Israel,” the Shin Bet said in a statement, adding that the agency “take a very serious view” on recruiting Israeli civilians for the promotion of terror attacks.
“The Shin Bet will continue to work with it’s partner, the Israeli police, to monitor and thwart any hostile espionage activities by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.”


