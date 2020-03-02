South Korea reports 476 new coronavirus cases, total at 4,212
By REUTERS
MARCH 2, 2020 04:54
South Korea reported on Monday 476 new coronavirus cases, taking its national tally to 4,212, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.The death toll rose to 22, up from 20 the day before, KCDC said.
