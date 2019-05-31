Two injured in stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City

MDA paramedics evacuate a wounded man after he was stabbed in the Old City..
(photo credit: MDA)
One person is in critical condition and a second moderately-to-lightly wounded following a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City on Friday morning.
Israel Police spokesman Superintendent Micky Rosenfeld told The Jerusalem Post that a "terrorist stabbed one person at Damascus Gate, critically injuring him, and made his way into the Old City and stabbed a second person inside injuring him moderately."
"The terrorist also attempted to stab a police officer. The terrorist was then shot by police forces," Rosenfeld said.
He added that police were investigating where the terrorist came from and said that security remained heightened in and around the Old City.
Senior MDA paramedic Moshe Cordova, who was at the scene, said that "near the Damascus Gate, I saw a man...with stab wounds to his upper body."
"[The man] was vaguely conscious...I gave him primary medical treatment, which included stopping the bleeding. He was rushed into an intensive care MDA ambulance, which evacuated him Shaare Tzedek Hospital in critical condition."
Shaare Tzedek released a statement saying that the man in critical condition, who is believed to be in his fifties, "sustained injuries to his neck and head."
The second victim, a 16-year-old was treated by paramedics and taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital with stab wounds to the back.
Hadassah said that the teenager was "fully conscious and alert, and remained in moderate condition."This is a developing story.
