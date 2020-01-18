The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Stabbing attempted at Cave of the Patriarchs

Tensions in the region have risen dramatically since Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced the funding of a new Jewish neighborhood in Hebron.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 18, 2020 16:18
IDF soldiers respond to a stabbing attack near the Cave of the Patriarchs, January 2020. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers respond to a stabbing attack near the Cave of the Patriarchs, January 2020.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A stabbing was attempted at the Cave of the Patriarchs on Saturday afternoon near Hebron.
The attacker was immediately arrested by IDF soldiers that were on location at the time of the event. The man who was injured by the stabbing was evacuated immediately to the hospital.
Attacks near and around the Cave of the Patriarchs has become a common phenomenon in recent months. Two stabbing attacks were thwarted in that same location one month prior in early December. Before that, the last attempted stabbing was in October.
Tensions in the region have risen dramatically since Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced the funding of a new Jewish neighborhood in Hebron.
The neighborhood will be constructed at the site of the wholesale market, which was purchased by the Hebron Jewish community of the early 19th century, but later became a center of Palestinian commerce when the city was under Jordanian rule.



