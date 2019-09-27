Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Stena Impero should reach international waters in coming hours - owner

By REUTERS
September 27, 2019 11:30
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The British-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran in July will reach international waters at roughly around 1000 GMT, the Swedish owner of the tanker said on Friday.

"In about two hours," Stena Bulk CEO Erik Hanell said in a text message at 0804 GMT, adding the company had a well-prepared security plan for the vessel once it reached international waters.

Iran seized the British tanker on July 19 near the Strait of Hormuz for alleged marine violations. Earlier this week Iranian officials said all legal hurdles had been cleared for the ship to be released.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 27, 2019
Blue and White accept Netanyahu as first rotation, suspended once indicted

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings