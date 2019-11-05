Supreme Court rules to expel Human Rights Watch activist from Israel

The Supreme Court has ruled that Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch, will be deported from Israel within 20 days for activities of boycotting Israel.



The decision was taken unanimously. "For years, Shakir has been systematically, consistently and explicitly involved in promoting the BDS movement," the Court's decision reads.



The ministry's implementation criteria allow authorities to target people whose support for boycotts is "continuous" and "active."



The Strategic Affairs and Interior ministries had long sought to deport Shakir, who had contested the government's argument that his past pro-Palestinian statements constituted current backing for anti-Israel boycotts.



In June, the Court froze a deportation order issued by a lower court in April.



"The ruling of Israel's Supreme Court to approve the decision not to renew the work permit of Omar Shakir and to require him to leave Israel is an important expression of Israeli democracy. The Court confirms that, while in Israel, Shakir spent his time unjustifiably vilifying Israel and promoting Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) activities. Despite his claims, Shakir's work had very little, if anything, to do with protecting human rights," commented NGO Monitor lawyer Maurice Hirsch. The organization has backed the ministries in the process.

