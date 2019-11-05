Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Supreme Court rules to expel Human Rights Watch activist from Israel

"For years, Shakir has been systematically, consistently and explicitly involved in promoting the BDS movement," the Court's decision reads.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 5, 2019 12:26
1 minute read.
Omar Shakir from Human Rights Watch

Omar Shakir from Human Rights Watch. (photo credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)

The Supreme Court has ruled that Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch, will be deported from Israel within 20 days for activities of boycotting Israel.

The decision was taken unanimously. "For years, Shakir has been systematically, consistently and explicitly involved in promoting the BDS movement," the Court's decision reads.

The ministry's implementation criteria allow authorities to target people whose support for boycotts is "continuous" and "active."

The Strategic Affairs and Interior ministries had long sought to deport Shakir, who had contested the government's argument that his past pro-Palestinian statements constituted current backing for anti-Israel boycotts.

In June, the Court froze a deportation order issued by a lower court in April.

"The ruling of Israel's Supreme Court to approve the decision not to renew the work permit of Omar Shakir and to require him to leave Israel is an important expression of Israeli democracy. The Court confirms that, while in Israel, Shakir spent his time unjustifiably vilifying Israel and promoting Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) activities. Despite his claims, Shakir's work had very little, if anything, to do with protecting human rights," commented NGO Monitor lawyer Maurice Hirsch. The organization has backed the ministries in the process.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 5, 2019
Unclear when Putin and Trump can meet after Chile cancelled APEC summit

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings